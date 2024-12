Cnn, la Russia prepara il ritiro delle truppe dalla Siria

epa05289989 Russian technicians maintain Su-24 bomber at Hmeimym airbase in Latakia province, Syria, 04 May 2016. Hmeimym airbase serves as the base of operation for the Russian air force in Syria. The United States and Russia have agreed to extend the cease-fire in Syria to the city of Aleppo, the US State Department reported on 04 May. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV