Cnn, Israele ha informato gli Usa prima del raid su Beirut

epa11047395 A man displays the US and Israeli flags in front of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 December 2023. More than 20,800 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/SHAWN THEW