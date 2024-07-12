Cnn, 'il leader dei dem alla Camera scarica Biden'
epa11086049 House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks to the media outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 January 2024. US President Joe Biden hosted Congressional leaders to discuss support for Ukraine and an ongoing government funding package which must pass through both chambers of the US Congress before the 19 January deadline in order to avert a partial government shutdown. EPA/WILL OLIVER
WASHINGTON, 12 LUG - Nell'incontro di ieri notte, il leader dei democratici alla Camera Hakeem Jeffries non avrebbe offerto il suo endorsement a Joe Biden. Lo riferiscono fonti informate alla Cnn.
