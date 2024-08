Cinque morti per il passaggio dell'uragano Debby negli Usa

epa11529124 Vehicles pass under a tropical storm warning sign in effect due to tropical storm Debby in Waverly, Georgia, USA, 05 August 2024. Debby made landfall in Florida's Big Bend as a hurricane and is now a tropical storm that can produce potentially historic heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia, part of South Carolina and southeast North Carolina according to the National Hurricane Center. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH