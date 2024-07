Cina, Wang ha incontrato Kuleba a Guangzhou

epa11459858 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba speaks at joint press conference with Moldova's Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi (not seen) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Luminita Odobescu (not seen) during the third meeting of the Republic of Moldova-Romania-Ukraine Trilateral at the level of foreign ministries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building in Chisinau, Moldova, 05 July 2024. ' EPA/DUMITRU DORU