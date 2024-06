Cina: surplus sale a 82,62 miliardi a maggio, +7,6% export

epa10790162 An elderly man shops at a clothing shop in Beijing, China, 08 August 2023. China's trade surplus dropped to 80.6 billion US dollar (73.36 billion Euro) in July 2023, from 102.7 billion US dollar (93.47 billion euro) in the same period the prior year, as exports fell more than imports amid demand weakened from home and abroad, the General Administration of Customs reported. EPA/WU HAO