Cina, solo calunnie sulla nuova legge sicurezza di Hong Kong

epa11229407 Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu walks into the chamber of the legislative council, before delivering a remark, after the Article 23 was passed into legislation, in Hong Kong, China, 19 March 2024. Article 23, required by a Beijing-imposed National Security Law, has sparked international concerns about its impact on press freedom, religious freedom, and fundamental rights. Foreign governments such as the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and some European countries have also expressed concerns over the legislation. EPA/DANIEL CENG