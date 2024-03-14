Cina, prenderemo ogni misura utile dopo voto Usa su TikTok
epa11156765 A sign is on display at TikTok in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 February 2024. The city of New York, along with the school district and health organizations, filed a lawsuit against the parent companies of TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, and YouTube, alleging that their services damage the mental health of young adults and children. The lawsuit was also filed in the Los Angeles County branch of the California Superior Court because of the company's ties to the area. EPA/ALLISON DINNER
PECHINO, 14 MAR - La Cina promette di predere "ogni misura utile" a tutela delle sue compagnie dopo il voto della Camera dei Rappresentanti Usa sulla messa al bando di TikTok, l'app di condivisione di video posseduta da ByteDance, che ha sede a Pechino. E' quanto ha detto un portavoce del ministero del Commercio, nel corso di un briefing.
