Cina, 'più pattugliamenti intorno alle isole di Taiwan'

epa06285342 Red flags fly in on Tiananmen Square during the closing ceremony of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 24 October 2017. According to media reports on 24 October 2017, the National Congress of the Communist Party of China voted to enshrine the signature ideology of President Xi Jinping into the Chinese Communist Party constitution, elevating him to the country's most influential and powerful leader in decades. President Xi Jinping was also granted another five years in power during 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG