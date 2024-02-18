Cina, 'più pattugliamenti intorno alle isole di Taiwan'
PECHINO, 18 FEB - La Cina intensificherà i pattugliamenti della guardia costiera alle Kinmen, isole a poche miglia dal Fujian e controllate da Taiwan, con "regolari operazioni" per "mantenere l'ordine nelle acque interessate e tutelare la sicurezza dei pescatori". Lo annuncia in una nota Gan Yu, portavoce della guardia costiera, senza fornire dettagli. La mossa, destinata a creare nuove tensioni tra Pechino e Taipei, è in risposta all'incidente di mercoledì vicino all'isola di Beiding (Kinmen) in cui hanno perso la vita due pescatori cinesi, ribaltatisi con la loro barca inseguita dalla guardia costiera taiwanese.
