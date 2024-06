Cina, oltre 100 Paesi su nostra posizione per pace Ucraina

epa10103830 Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Hua Chunying speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, 03 August 2022. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her visit in Taiwan, the highest ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years, despite strong warnings of military action from China. China has responded to the visit by announcing a series of military exercises surrounding Taiwan and trade curbs on the import of fruit and fish from the country as well as stopping shipments of sand to the island. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO