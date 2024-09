Cina, nuovo ciclo di esercitazioni militari con la Russia

epa10375354 A Chinese navy fleet departs for an upcoming China-Russia joint naval exercise from a military port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, China, 20 December 2022 (issued 21 December 2022). Chinese and Russian navies will hold the joint naval exercise 'Joint Sea 2022' in waters east of the sea area from Zhoushan to Taizhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, starting from 21 December, according to the Chinese navy. EPA/XINHUA/LI YUN CHINA OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY