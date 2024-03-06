Cina, 'gli Usa usano le Filippine come una pedina'

epa11144583 A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows China Coast Guard (CCGV-3105) patrol ship maneuvering near Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) at the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal, Philippines, in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, on 08 February 2024 (issued on 11 February 2024). According to a report from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), on 08 February, a China Coast Guard (CCGV-3105) patrol ship conducted a blocking and dangerous maneuver by passing through from port beam to dead ahead of the Philippine Coast Guard BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV-9701) vessel. The South China Sea dispute has been ongoing for several years with China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, all fighting for sovereignty in the maritime region. EPA/PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES