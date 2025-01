Cina, giustiziato autore strage di novembre a Zhuhai

epa11716831 People place flowers and candles for the victims of a car ramming incident, at the entrance to the Zhuhai Sports Center in Zhuhai, China, 12 November 2024. According to state media, at least 35 people were killed and 43 others severely injured on the evening of 11 November after a car crashed into pedestrians in a sports center in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province. According to police, a 62-year-old suspect was being treated at a hospital after injuring himself. EPA/ALEX PLAVEVSKI