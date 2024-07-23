Cina, fazioni Palestina insieme su governo riconciliazione
epa11460284 Houthi supporters wear traditional Palestinian keffiyehs and carry Palestinian flags during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 05 July 2024. Thousands of people took part in the protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning the US support for Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, as the Houthis stepped up missile and drone attacks on shipping lanes in the seas around Yemen. Houthis leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has claimed that his group attacked a total of 162 commercial and military vessels with ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and speed boats in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, including six ships that came under attack over the past week. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
AA
PECHINO, 23 LUG - Il ministro degli Esteri cinese Wang Yi ha salutato l'intesa tra 14 diverse fazioni palestinesi sull'istituzione di un "governo di riconciliazione nazionale ad interim" a Gaza, nella fase successiva alla guerra. "Il punto più importante è l'accordo per formare un governo di riconciliazione nazionale provvisorio attorno al governo di Gaza del dopoguerra", ha detto Wang nei primi commenti seguiti alla firma della 'Dichiarazione di Pechino' da parte dei diversi rappresentanti giunti nella capitale cinese. La Cina ha ospitato alti funzionari di Hamas e Fatah, fazioni rivali che competono per il potere a Gaza e in Cisgiordania.
