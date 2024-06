Cina critica 'pessimo comportamento' 6 attivisti Hong Kong

epa11389343 Police officers stand guard at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, China, 04 June 2024. For almost three decades, people in Hong Kong commemorated the 04 June anniversary of China's deadly crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square with a noisy candlelit vigil in the city's Victoria Park. The subject has become so sensitive that a remembrance of the crackdown at Tiananmen Square, which had previously been held in nearby Victoria Park, has no longer taken place since the new national security law came into effect. EPA/LEUNG MAN HEI