Cina a Usa, non accettiamo pressioni sui legami con Mosca

epa11084223 Chinese President Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses the opening of a study session on boosting the high-quality development of the financial sector, attended by principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels, at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) in Beijing, China, 16 January 2024 (issued 17 January 2024). EPA/XINHUA / JU PENG CHINA OUT / UK AND IRELAND OUT / MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY