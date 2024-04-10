Cina a Usa, non accettiamo pressioni sui legami con Mosca
PECHINO, 10 APR - La Cina ha assicurato che non accetterà "critiche o pressioni" sui suoi legami con la Russia, dopo che Washington ha avvertito che riterrà Pechino responsabile se Mosca dovesse ottenere guadagni in Ucraina. "Cina e Russia hanno il diritto di impegnarsi in una normale cooperazione economica e commerciale", ha replicato sul punto la portavoce del ministero degli Esteri Mao Ning, aggiungendo che questo tipo di cooperazione non dovrebbe essere ostacolato e la Cina non accetta critiche o pressioni".
