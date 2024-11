Cina a Trump, 'nessuno vincerà una guerra commerciale'

epaselect epa11660636 A special FedEx flight called the 'Panda Express' ferrying two giant pandas from China arrives at Dulles Airport in Dulles, Virginia, USA, 15 October 2024. The pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, are destined for DC's National Zoo, which sent back to China its last three pandas in November 2023. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO