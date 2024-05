Cina: 19 morti nel crollo di una parte di autostrada nel sud

epa11100713 Local security stand guard at a damaged car following an accident caused by slippery roads in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province southwest of China, 24 January 2024. Local authorities reported at least 31 dead and more than 10 people missing after a landslide hit Liangshui Village in China's southwest province of Yunnan early morning on 22 January. Over 1,000 personnel have been mobilized by the government to help in rescue and evacuation efforts. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO