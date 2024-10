Chiusi i parchi Disney World in Florida per l'uragano Milton

epa10956853 The new Walt Disney World gateway signage is displayed at the Walt Disney World entrance in Kissimmee, Florida, USA, 03 November 2023. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, seized this year the administrative area of Disney World in Orlando and appointed new managers to run it, dissolving independent special districts that were created prior to 1968. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH