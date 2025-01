Chigi, ingenti aiuti a Gaza in operazione Italia-Giordania

epa11856741 Palestinians displaced by Israel to the south during the war, make their way through a checkpoint as they return to their homes in northern Gaza amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City, 27 January 2025. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD