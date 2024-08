Chef per 5 presidenti, Cristeta Comerford lascia la Casa Bianca

epa10704836 White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford (R) attends a press preview of US President Joe Biden's State Dinner with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 June in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 June 2023. The media preview of the dinner also included remarks from First Lady Jill Biden. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / POOL