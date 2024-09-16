Ceo di X, ritiro di Breton positivo per libertà di parola
epa11494799 Businessperson Elon Musk (C) attends Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 24 July 2024. Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of the US Congress comes amid a close 2024 US presidential election cycle. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were expected to gather near the US Capitol when Netanyahu becomes the first leader to address the US Congress four times. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
BRUXELLES, 16 SET - "È una bella giornata per la libertà di parola". Lo scrive l'amministratrice delegata di X, Linda Yaccarino, commentando le dimissioni del commissario Ue per il Mercato interno, Thierry Breton.
