Centinaia di persone sono entrate in Siria dal Libano

epa11621505 Lebanese people who fled from southern Lebanon stay in their cars, at Martyrs' Square in Beirut, Lebanon, 24 September 2024. Thousands of Lebanese fled southern Lebanon after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning. The Israeli military announced on 23 September that it launched 'extensive' airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Lebanese residents of villages in the Beqaa Valley 'who are inside or near houses where rockets and weapons are stored' have been warned to 'move away immediately! For your safety and protection', the statement added. According to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, at least 492 people have been killed and more than 1,645 others injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages since 23 September morning. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH