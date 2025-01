Cecilia Sala, fortunata a rimanere in cella solo 21 giorni

epa11813619 Italian journalist Cecilia Sala looks on inside a car as she returns to her home in Rome, Italy, 08 January 2025. Sala arrived in Italy on 08 January after being released from an Iranian jail. Sala, who works for the newspaper Il Foglio and the podcast company Chora Media, was arrested on 19 December 2024 while reporting in Tehran, Iran. EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI