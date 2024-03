Caso Kejriwal: scontri e manganellate su manifestanti a Delhi

epaselect epa11244012 Indian security personnel detain members of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during a protest against the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, as they try to march towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, at Patel Chowk, in New Delhi, India, 26 March 2024. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the alleged irregularities in Delhi's liquor excise policy case on 21 March 2024. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA