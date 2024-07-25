Casa Bianca, su accordo ostaggi ancora gap ma superabili
epa11467309 White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby participates in a news conference during which Kirby discussed the NATO Summit being held in Washington this week, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 08 July 2024. The 2024 NATO Summit is being held in Washington 09-11 July, during which the 75th anniversary of the creation of the alliance will be observed. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
WASHINGTON, 25 LUG - Nei colloqui per l'accordo sul cessate il fuoco ci sono ancora dei "gap" che "crediamo che possano essere chiusi": lo ha ribadito il portavoce della Casa Bianca John Kirby nel briefing con i reporter, sottolineando che Joe Biden dirà a Benyamin Netanyahu che un cessate il fuoco è necessario "rapidamente".
