Casa Bianca,nessun motivo di salute ha pesato su rito Biden

epa11490846 (FILE) - US Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden reacts on stage during a campaign event at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, 26 March 2024 (reissued 21 July 2024). Joe Biden on 21 July announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he would not seek re-election in November 2024, and endorsed Harris to be the Democratsâ€™ new nominee. EPA/ALLISON JOYCE