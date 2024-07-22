Casa Bianca,nessun motivo di salute ha pesato su rito Biden
epa11490846 (FILE) - US Vice President Kamala Harris and US President Joe Biden reacts on stage during a campaign event at the Chavis Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, 26 March 2024 (reissued 21 July 2024). Joe Biden on 21 July announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he would not seek re-election in November 2024, and endorsed Harris to be the Democratsâ€™ new nominee. EPA/ALLISON JOYCE
AA
NEW YORK, 21 LUG - Nessun motivo di salute ha giocato un ruolo nella decisione di Joe Biden di ritirarsi. Lo afferma un funzionario della Casa Bianca. Il presidente nelle ultime settimane aveva detto che solo un motivo di salute lo avrebbe spinto ad abbandonare.
