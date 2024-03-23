Casa Bianca, 'l'Isis è un comune nemico terrorista'

epa11239238 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations shows rescuers clearing the rubble and extinguishing fires in the hall of the Crocus City Hall concert venue following a shooting attack in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 23 March 2024. On the evening of 22 March, a group of gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region, Russian emergency services said. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, at least 133 people were killed and more than 100 were hospitalized. On the morning of 23 March, the director of the Russian FSB, Alexander Bortnikov, reported to the Russian President about the detention of 11 suspects, including all four gunmen directly involved in the terrorist attack. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES