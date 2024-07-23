Casa Bianca, 'Biden è guarito dal Covid'
epa11482359 US President Joe Biden speaks during the 115th NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 16 July 2024. Biden is scheduled to make several appearances at various campaign events in Las Vegas over the next few days. EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN
AA
WASHINGTON, 23 LUG - Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden è guarito dal Covid e "non ha più sintomi": lo ha reso noto il suo medico Kevin C. O'Connor.
Argomenti