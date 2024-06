Caritas, due terzi dei poveri esclusi da reddito di cittadinanza

epa09655829 People attend a Christmas Eve event prepared for the homeless, lonely and needy on the square in front of the Provincial House of Culture in Kielce, Poland, 24 December 2021. The Christmas Eve meeting was organized by the President of Kielce, in cooperation with Caritas of the Kielce Diocese, the Municipal Family Assistance Center, the Kielce Food Bank, and the Provincial House of Culture in Kielce. EPA/PIOTR POLAK POLAND OUT