Caracas invita i migranti a tornare, 'qui l'economia cresce'

epa11104482 Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil speaks during a press conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 25 January 2024. The foreign ministers of Venezuela and Guyana, Yvan Gil and Hugh Todd, met in Brasilia and pledged to continue the dialogue on the dispute over the Essequibo region and even to address the 1966 Geneva Agreement, in a 'peaceful' and 'non-threatening' environment. EPA/Andre Borges