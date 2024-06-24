Capo Idf, 'abbiamo quasi smantellato Hamas a Rafah'
epa11320985 Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Israel's national Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, 06 May 2024. Israel marks the memorial day to commemorate the approximately six million Jews killed in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany during World War II (WWII). EPA/AMIR COHEN / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 24 GIU - "Ci stiamo chiaramente avvicinando al punto in cui possiamo dire di aver smantellato la Brigata Rafah, che è sconfitta non nel senso che non ci sono più terroristi, ma nel senso che non può più funzionare come unità combattente". Lo ha detto il capo di stato maggiore Herzi Halevi in una riunione nell'area di Rafah - nel sud della Striscia - di valutazione della situazione con il comandante del fronte sud Yaron Finkelman.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti