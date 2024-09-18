'Caos e rabbia in Libano, attaccata auto Unifil a Tiro'
epa11606095 United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) vehicles patrol in Wazzani village, southern Lebanon, 15 September 2024. Displaced Syrian refugees, who used to work in agricultural fields in Wazzani village, are leaving the area after leaflets reportedly dropped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) demanded the evacuation of civilians from the Wazzani area and surroundings by 4pm local time due to Hezbollah activity in the area. The IDF did not immediately issue an official comment about the evacuation recommendation. EPA/STR
AA
TEL AVIV, 18 SET - Caos e rabbia della folla per le strade in Libano in seguito alle centinaia di esplosioni di dispositivi wireless che hanno fatto vittime e feriti: i cittadini hanno attaccato un'auto dell'Unifil a Tiro, a sud di Beirut. Lo riferisce Channel 12 che pubblica immagini delle proteste.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti