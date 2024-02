Candidato anti Putin Nadezhdin, bocciato il mio ricorso

epa11154313 Russian presidential candidate from the Civil Initiative party, deputy of the Council of Deputies of the Dolgoprudny urban district of Moscow Region, Boris Nadezhdin arrives at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, 15 February 2024. Nadezhdin, who was previously not allowed by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation to register for the Russian presidential elections, filed two lawsuits with the country's Supreme Court. The Central Election Commission decided to hold presidential elections within three days, from 15 to 17 March 2024. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV