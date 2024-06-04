Camera Usa approva misura che sanziona Cpi per Netanyahu
epa11166727 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Taâ€™al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought up after Cassif publicly supported South Africaâ€™s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
NEW YORK, 04 GIU - La camera americana, a maggioranza repubblicana, approva un provvedimento che prevede sanzioni per la corte penale internazionale riguardo al mandato di arresto contro il premer israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu. La misura è stata approvata con 247 voti a favore e 155 contrari e 42 democratici che hanno votato con i repubblicani per far passare il provvedimento.
