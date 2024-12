Calenzano: trovati i cadaveri di due dispersi

epa11766369 Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion at the 'Eni' fuel depot in Calenzano, Florence, Italy, 09 December 2024. The explosion killed two people, injured nine, and left three missing, according to Tuscany's governor Eugenio Giani. A fire broke out at the fuel storage, affecting just the loading area and not the tanks, according to a statement issued by Eni. EPA/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI