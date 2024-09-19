Caccia israeliani volano a bassa quota sopra Beirut
epaselect epa11563781 An Israeli fighter jet ejects flares over an area near the Lebanon-Israel border, as seen from northern Israel, 25 August 2024. The Israeli military stated that Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
ROMA, 19 SET - Jet militari israeliani volano a bassa quota sopra Beirut durante la trasmissione del discorso di Hassan Nasrallah, leader di Hezbollah. Lo riferiscono all'ANSA testimoni oculari nella capitale libanese.
