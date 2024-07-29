Bufera su Musk, posta video ritoccato di Kamala Harris
epa11496605 US Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks after meeting with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Vice President's ceremonial office on the White House complex in Washington, DC, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Netanyahu delivered an address to a joint meeting of the US Congress. EPA/KENNY HOLSTON / POOL
AA
NEW YORK, 29 LUG - Bufera su Elon Musk per aver postato un video manipolato con l'intelligenza artificiale di Kamala Harris. Il filmato postato dal miliardario è quello della campagna di Harris con una finta voce fuoricampo che dice: "sono stata scelta perché rappresento il massimo della diversità", chiunque "mi critica è sessista e razzista". Il video è stato accompagnato dal commento di Musk: "questo è fantastico".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti