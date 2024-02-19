Budapest toglie il veto alle sanzioni Ue contro la Russia
epa11165781 (L-R) European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto and Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot attend the start of a European Foreign Affairs ministers council meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 19 February 2024. The ministers will focus on the situation in the Middle East and the Russian aggression against Ukraine. Yulia Navalnaya, wife of late Russian opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, will attend the EU foreign affairs council. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
AA
BRUXELLES, 19 FEB - L'Ungheria non porrà il veto al tredicesimo pacchetto di sanzioni europee contro la Russia. "Durante la sua preparazione è stato possibile eliminare tutti gli elementi che avrebbero danneggiato gli interessi dell'Ungheria, per cui il ricorso al veto non ha più senso" ha detto il ministro degli Esteri ungherese Peter Szijjártó, parlando ai cronisti al termine del Consiglio Affari Esteri. Resta, invece, l'opposizione alle misure restrittive contro i coloni israeliani estremisti.
