Budapest, 'Bac non produce cercapersone in Ungheria'
epa11610948 People wait outside the office of the Taiwanese company 'Gold Apollo' in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 18 September 2024. Taiwanese company Gold Apollo denied on 18 September that they were the manufacturers of the beeper devices used in the Lebanon explosion, which left at least eight people dead and injured thousands, according to the Lebanese Health minister. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO
AA
BUDAPEST, 18 SET - L'azienda Bac Consulting, indicata dalla taiwanese Gold Apollo come produttrice dei cercapersone esplosi in Libano e Siria, non ha siti di produzione in Ungheria. Lo precisa il governo ungherese, aggiungendo che "i dispositivi in questione non sono mai stati sul suolo nazionale".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti