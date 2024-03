Brutto tempo fino a giovedì poi migliora

epa11191426 A man walks during a heavy downpour in Karachi, Pakistan, 01 March 2024. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a rain emergency alert for Karachi airport in anticipation of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms forecasted from 01 March by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). The alert includes instructions for advance measures at Jinnah International Airport to mitigate potential disruptions caused by the expected torrential rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and impact daily life in vulnerable areas across Sindh, including Karachi. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER