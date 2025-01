Brasile, ministra delle Donne accusata di molestie morali

epa10724959 The Minister of Women of Brazil, Cida Goncalves (C) delivers a speech during the sanctioning ceremony of the law that establishes equal pay between women and men, at the Military Air Base of Brasilia, Brazil, 03 July 2023. Brazilian President Lula da Silva sanctioned a law that establishes equal pay for men and women who perform the same functions and assured that the Brazilian Government will guarantee that it is strictly complied with. EPA/Andre Borges