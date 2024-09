Brasile, Lula rimuove ministro accusato di molestie

epa10376540 Brazil's President-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, poses along with the appointed Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida (R), during a press conference on the final report on the transition and to announce 16 Ministers of his future Government, in Brasilia, Brazil, 22 December 2022. Lula announced on 22 December 16 of his next ministers and included among them, as head of Industry and Commerce, the future vice president, Geraldo Alckmin. Lula will assume the Presidency on 01 January 2023 and has announced that he will increase the number of ministries to 37, compared to the 23 that the Government of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro had. EPA/André Borges