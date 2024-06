Brasile: Lula difende l'esplorazione petrolifera in Amazzonia

epa11402474 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting with rectors of universities and federal institutes of education at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 10 June 2024. Da Silva on 10 June launched a plan of 5.5 billion reais (about 1.025 billion US dollars) for the construction of universities and other educational institutions. EPA/Andre Borges