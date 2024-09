Brasile, Lula destituisce il ministro per i Diritti Umani

epa10991667 The President of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R), and the Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida (L) participate in the launch ceremony of the program 'Living Without Limits - National Plan for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities' at the Palacio del Planalto in Brasilia, Brazil, 23 November 2023. EPA/Andre Borges