Brasile, 'l'attentatore voleva uccidere il giudice Moraes'

epa11591694 Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) greets Federal Superior Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes (L), during the Independence Day military parade on the Esplanade of the Ministries in Brasilia, Brazil, 07 September 2024. Lula da Silva led the civic-military parade on the occasion of Independence Day, which is celebrated every 07 September and which this year reinforced the 'strategic importance' of the G20, a forum which Brazil is chairing this year. EPA/ANDRE BORGES