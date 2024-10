Brasile, al secondo turno vince il 'Grande centro'

epa11646301 A resident of the Catalao community votes during the Brazilian municipal elections in Iranduba, Amazonas, Brazil, 06 October 2024. Catalao, a community made up solely of houseboats, is isolated by a small portion of water, as residents managed to build a dam. Drought in the Amazon rivers has made it difficult for voters to move around the region. More than 750,000 people are affected by the drought. EPA/Raphael Alves