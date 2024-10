Brasile, a Rio decine di test Hiv sbagliati

epa11005447 An Indian volunteer receives a blood sample as Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee organise a free AIDS test camp on World AIDS Day at Sonagachi red light district in Kolkata, India, 01 December 2023. World AIDS Day is observed every 01 December with calls from international health and advocacy organizations for the public to get involved in programs for awareness, prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS, with this year's theme as 'Let Communities Lead'. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY