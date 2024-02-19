Borrell, regime sanzioni Ue sui diritti abbia nome Navalny
epa11150050 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, attends a press conference at the end of the fifth meeting of the EU-Armenia Partnership Council in Brussels, Belgium, 13 February 2024. The council focused on the EU and Armenia exchanging views on the state of implementation of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and of the EU-Armenia Partnership Priorities, as well as discussing the possibility of moving towards a more ambitious EU-Armenia Partnership Agenda. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET
BRUXELLES, 19 FEB - "Dobbiamo lanciare un messaggio di sostegno all'opposizione russa, proporrò che il regime di sanzioni dell'Unione Europea sui diritti umani prenda il nome di Alexei Navalny, in modo che il suo nome sia ricordato per sempre". Lo ha detto l'alto rappresentante Ue Josep Borrell arrivando al consiglio affari esteri.
