Borrell, 'ragioni politiche dietro le restrizioni a Kiev'

epa11572836 High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings the bell during an informal meeting of European Defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium, 30 August 2024. The informal council usually takes place in the country chairing the EU presidency. But following tensions between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the EU, the informal foreign and defense ministerial meetings of 29-30 August, respectively, took place in Brussels instead of Budapest. EU Defense Ministers are expected to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, among other topics. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET